Greg Kelly’s Substack
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Before We Gather for Thanksgiving, Let's Remember What Matters Most
As Thanksgiving Approaches, Let's Remember That Some Traditions Are Worth Holding On To.
Nov 17
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Greg Kelly
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June 2026
THE LOBBY LESSONS WE SHOULD NEVER FORGET
My wife, Judith Kelly’s new children’s book celebrates community, kindness, and the frontline workers who help keep New York—and America—safe.
Jun 8
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2
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May 2026
New Information Reveals Major Conflicts of Interest Throughout the Prosecution and Defense of Bill Stevenson, the Ex-Husband of Jill Biden…
“Nobody F-cks with a Biden.”
May 27
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Greg Kelly
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April 2026
The Participation Trophy for the Secret Service
How the Secret Service failed on the third assassination attempt on President Trump.
Apr 28
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March 2026
The Delaware Way
In America’s Tiniest Political Fiefdom, Could Crossing the Bidens Mean Murder Charges and Total Official Silence?
Mar 27
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December 2025
Coming soon
This is Greg Kelly's Substack.
Dec 4, 2025
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Greg Kelly
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