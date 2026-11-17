Well, Thanksgiving is just around the corner. And after another year of political arguments, national debates, and more than enough noise coming out of Washington, perhaps we could all use a little reminder of what really matters.

It’s been quite a year politically. There are strong opinions on every side, plenty of disagreements about the direction of our country, and no shortage of people eager to tell us what’s wrong with America and how to fix it.

But here’s a thought: Washington is not the whole country. Politics is not the whole of American life. And the headlines of the day do not define the spirit of the American people.

That spirit is found somewhere else.

It’s found around the dinner table.

And I have just the story to illustrate that point.

My wife, Judith, has written a children’s book called Thanksgiving Feast on 60th East. (You can purchase it here: https://tinyurl.com/krtjb44t) It’s a delightful story about a family that decides to do something a little different for Thanksgiving. Instead of preparing the traditional home-cooked feast, they head out to a fancy French restaurant in New York City.

Sounds wonderful, right? Someone else does the cooking. No endless preparation. No mountain of dishes. Maybe a little French sophistication thrown in for good measure.

What’s not to like?

Well, as the family discovers, something is missing.

Because Thanksgiving isn’t really about the restaurant. It isn’t about the menu, the tablecloth, or how expensive the meal is. It’s about the people sitting across from you. It’s about the traditions, the familiar smells coming from the kitchen, the stories that get told year after year, and the feeling that you belong somewhere.

And sometimes, you just want your turkey at home.

There’s a lesson in that little story. A pretty important one, actually.

We spend so much time looking outside ourselves for happiness, fulfillment, and community that we sometimes forget we have the power to create all three right inside our own homes.

Think about what Thanksgiving represents.

It’s one of the few holidays that still asks us to stop. To gather. To put aside our daily routines and remember that we have something to be thankful for.

And perhaps this year, that message is more important than ever.

We live in a country where political disagreements can become personal, where friendships sometimes suffer because of differing opinions, and where it’s easy to spend more time arguing about what divides us than appreciating what brings us together.

I understand that people have strong feelings about the state of our country. I have my own opinions, too.

But here’s what I would suggest: Don’t let politics steal your Thanksgiving.

Don’t let Washington take up so much space in your head that you forget about the people sitting right in front of you.

We can disagree about politics. We can argue about the direction of the country. We can have strong opinions about our leaders and our future. That’s America. That’s part of the deal.

But we should never allow politics to become more important than family, friendship, faith, and the simple goodness of being together.

We still have so much to be grateful for.

We’re grateful for our families. For our children and grandchildren. For the people who love us even when we’re not particularly lovable. For the parents who taught us right from wrong. For the friends who show up when things get difficult.

We’re grateful for the freedom to speak our minds, to vote, to disagree, and to participate in the great American experiment.

We’re grateful for the men and women who serve this country, often far away from their own Thanksgiving tables.

We’re grateful for the opportunity to begin again. Because that’s another wonderful thing about America: We get another chance.

And we should be grateful for the ability to make a difference in the lives of the people immediately around us.

Here’s something worth remembering: You don’t need to be a politician to lead. You don’t need to win an election to bring people together. You don’t need a television show, a fancy title, or a seat in Congress to make your community stronger.

You can start with an invitation.

Invite a neighbor who might otherwise spend Thanksgiving alone. Make room for one more person at the table. Pick up the phone and call someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. Welcome the relative whose politics drive you absolutely crazy. (You know who I’m talking about.)

Make the meal. Say the prayer. Tell the old stories. Let the kids make a mess. Laugh a little louder than usual.

That’s community.

And it’s something nobody can take away from you unless you allow them to.

I think there’s something wonderfully American about that. We are a nation built by people who made homes, raised families, built neighborhoods, started businesses, and looked after one another. Long before there were political consultants and cable news panels, there were people sitting around kitchen tables figuring out how to make life better.

Maybe we need a little more of that.

So this Thanksgiving, let’s spend a little less time worrying about what’s happening in Washington and a little more time concentrating on what we can build right here.

Judith’s book reminds us that even a fancy French restaurant can’t necessarily compete with the warmth of home. And that’s a lesson worth remembering, especially at this time of year.

The turkey might be imperfect. The potatoes might be lumpy. Somebody might burn the rolls. Uncle So-and-So might start talking politics before the appetizers are served.

It’s okay.

That’s Thanksgiving.

Because the greatest feast isn’t necessarily the one with the most expensive ingredients. It’s the one where people feel welcome, loved, and connected.

The political headlines will change. The arguments will continue. There will always be another election, another controversy, and another reason for people to disagree.

But Thanksgiving gives us an opportunity to remember that there are things more important than politics.

The love of family. The bonds of friendship. The blessings of faith. The freedom to live our lives and the responsibility to look after one another.

So bring out the good china, or don’t. Cook the turkey, order the pie, invite the neighbors, and make some memories.

And above all, give thanks.

Happy Thanksgiving, America.

God bless you, your family, and this great country.